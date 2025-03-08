Thiruvananthapuram: The ASHA workers, who have been protesting in front of the Secretariat for the past 26 days, are set to escalate their agitation on Saturday by raising the slogan ‘Stand with ASHA Workers.’ Marking International Women’s Day, women from various walks of life are slated to visit the protest site in front of the Kerala secretariat to express their solidarity with the health workers.

According to the Kerala ASHA Health Workers’ Association, efforts are underway to bring global attention to the protest. Prominent women figures at the national level are also expected to stand with the ASHA workers. Women leaders from the social and cultural spheres, along with students and the public, will actively participate in the demonstrations.

With the movement gaining traction as a fight for workers’ rights, support has been pouring in from various quarters. Writer Arundhati Roy and social activist Medha Patkar sent messages of solidarity to the protesters on Friday. Poet and Kerala Sahitya Akademi chairman K Satchidanandan, actor Kani Kusruti, Dr. Khadeeja Mumtaz, Dr. MS Sunil, and Pombilai Orumai leader G Gomathi also extended their support through video messages.

On Friday, student-led demonstrations were held across district headquarters in support of the protest, while social media campaigns too have gained momentum.

Meanwhile, the ASHA workers stated that they were unaware of Kerala’s representative in Delhi, KV Thomas, holding discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding their protest. The demonstrators reaffirmed their stance, declaring that they will not retreat until the government takes concrete steps to address their demands.

Key demands of ASHA workers

Over 200 women from various districts launched the indefinite protest on February 10. According to the protesters, over 26,000 ASHA workers in Kerala are waiting for the payment of at least two months' honorarium of Rs 7000 each and three months' incentives of around Rs 5000 each. The key demands of the protest are to increase the honorarium to Rs 21,000, considering the workload, and ensure a retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh to the workers.

Currently, this group of workers has no retirement age. ASHA workers are also demanding the government fix their working hours, as they are forced to work more than 12 hours per day.

Resolve ASHA workers’ protest first on Women’s Day: VD Satheesan

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has urged the Kerala government to prioritise settling the ongoing ASHA workers' protest as the first step in observing International Women’s Day. He called on the government to shed its stubborn stance and hostility towards the protesters and initiate meaningful discussions.

"The Chief Minister himself should meet the representatives and hold talks," Satheesan said, emphasising that the workers' demands are reasonable, he also urged that they should be extended maximum possible benefits and a salary hike.

Criticising the government's approach, he also pointed to the futility of celebrating Women's Day while forcing mothers and sisters, who have been the backbone of Kerala’s families and communities, to stand in the scorching sun and pouring rain and fight for their rightful dues.

Satheesan also called upon society, the government, political parties, and social organisations to take a serious note of the declining representation of women across various employment sectors and address the issue urgently.