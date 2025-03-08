Alappuzha: The opposition Congress on Saturday organised a protest on boats in the high seas of Alappuzha, opposing the Centre's approval for deep-sea mining off the Kerala coast.

The protest was led by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal. A large number of fishermen, party leaders, and workers participated as well.

The protesters travelled 15 nautical miles into the high seas, shouting slogans against the Centre and its decision, according to video clippings released by the Congress party. Speaking during the protest, Venugopal demanded that the Centre completely scrap the deep-sea mining proposal, claiming it would destroy the livelihoods of thousands of fisherfolk in many coastal districts of Kerala.

He also contended that despite repeated efforts by local fishing communities and their MPs to highlight the plight of coastal residents and the adverse impact of the decision, the Centre has turned a blind eye to their concerns and is "hell-bent on steamrolling their proposal," the statement said.

Last week, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to withdraw its decision to allow deep-sea mineral mining off the state's coast, stating that such activities would negatively impact the economy and disrupt the environmental equilibrium of the region. According to the resolution, deep-sea mining would adversely affect valuable fish resources, biodiversity, and the livelihood of fishermen.

The state government had earlier stated in the Assembly that amendments made to the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, were not in the interests of states.` The UDF rejected the ruling LDF's invitation for a joint protest, alleging that the Left government was "supporting" the mining initiative. It announced that it would stage its protest against the Centre's move.

Last month, fishermen unions under the Kerala Fisheries Coordination Committee organised a 24-hour hartal in the state to protest against the central government's decision.

According to committee leaders, the Centre has decided to auction sand blocks for offshore mining in five sectors: Kollam South, Kollam North, Alappuzha, Ponnani, and Chavakkad.