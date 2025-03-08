Kochi: The Perumbavoor police on Saturday arrested a migrant worker who had been on the run for two years after being accused in a theft case in Meghalaya. The accused, identified as Ranjan Boro Gain (28), is a native of Dibrugarh, Assam.

A special investigation team, led by Perumbavoor ASP Shakti Singh Arya, apprehended the suspect, who had escaped from police custody at the Nongpoh police station in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off received from District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, the team tracked Gain to a plywood company in the Vallam area of Perumbavoor and took him into custody. The Ernakulam rural police have since handed over the accused to Meghalaya Police.