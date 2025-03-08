Malappuram: The police arrested three private bus employees on Saturday in connection with the death of auto-rickshaw driver Abul Latheef. The accused are Muhammed Nishad (28) from Pazhamallur, Sujeesh (36) from Irumbuzhi, Vadakkummuri, and Siju (37) from Pullilangadi. Latheef died on Friday after being assaulted by the trio.

The bus employees allegedly manhandled Latheef for picking up a passenger at a bus stop in Vadakkemanna. They chased his auto-rickshaw, intercepted it, and assaulted him. In visuals aired on Manorama News, the bus driver can be seen beating Latheef. Although Latheef managed to drive himself to the Malappuram Taluk Hospital after sustaining injuries, he collapsed shortly after parking his auto. The post-mortem report revealed that Latheef died from a heart attack triggered by the assault.

Following an investigation, a case of homicide was filed against the accused. The trio was presented before the Malappuram Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court and remanded in custody.