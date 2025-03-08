Kozhikode: A youth who swallowed a packet of MDMA to evade police died at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shanid, a native of Maikavu.

According to reports, Shanid swallowed the drug packet while fleeing from the police earlier that morning. Later, he informed the Thamarassery police that he had gulped the drug.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police rushed him to the nearby Thamarassery Taluk Hospital for medical treatment, but he was later transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for expert care. Doctors confirmed the presence of two plastic packets inside Shanid’s stomach after performing a CT scan and endoscopy. Presence of a white substance inside the prackets was also detected. Doctors confirmed his death around 11.18 am.

Thamarassery police had registered a case against the deceased for drug trafficking. He swallowed the MDMA when the police approached him for arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

More details are awaited.