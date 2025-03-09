Malappuram: The Tanur police have decided not to immediately hand over the two girls, who were brought back from Mumbai, to their parents. The two-plus students will remain at the Snehitha Community Rehabilitation Centre for a few more days, confirmed police.

Tanur police shifted the two girls who went missing from Tanur on March 5 to the rehabilitation centre on Saturday after bringing them back from Mumbai. The girls will appear for their remaining examinations from the rehabilitation centre, where they will also undergo counselling.

Tanur DySP P Pramod told Onmanorama that the decision was made to shield the girls from family pressure during their examinations. "Their family and relatives will inevitably question them about their disappearance and trip to Mumbai. This could add to their stress and negatively impact their exam performance. Additionally, they require further counselling before being sent home. Therefore, we have decided to extend their stay at the rehabilitation centre," said Pramod.

The police have registered two separate cases based on complaints from the girls’ parents.

On Saturday, officers arrested Alungal Akbar Rahim, a native of Edavanna, on multiple charges, including offences under the POCSO Act. Rahim, who is involved in the clothing trade and has significant business connections in Mumbai, travelled with the girls, allegedly at their insistence. In his statement to the police, he claimed to have met them through Instagram.

The two students had gone missing on Wednesday afternoon after leaving for school to attend an examination. Their sudden disappearance triggered a large-scale search operation, and the police traced them to Mumbai within 36 hours.