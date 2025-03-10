Thiruvananthapuram: Revenue Minister K Rajan has reiterated the government's stance against encroachments, warning of strict action without compromise. Meanwhile, on Monday, authorities removed an illegally erected cross by a private individual in Parunthumpara, Idukki.

Addressing the Kerala Assembly during discussions on grant demands, Rajan stated that a two-month prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed in the area. Additionally, 15 revenue officials—excluding those from Peermade taluk—were deputed to oversee enforcement measures, including eviction proceedings.

The minister further informed the Assembly that he had instructed the Idukki District Collector on Friday to cancel the pattayam (land title) of the encroached land in Parunthumpara.

Meanwhile, CPI MLA Vazhoor Soman, representing the Peerumedu constituency, raised concerns over the government’s inaction despite repeated complaints from him and other party representatives. In response, Rajan reaffirmed that the government's priority is the fair distribution of land titles to settlement dwellers. An official statement confirmed that legal action has been initiated against seven individuals for violating the law, with an FIR already registered.

Idukki District Collector V Vigneshwari emphasised that enforcement agencies, including the police and vigilance, would be deployed to uncover those orchestrating large-scale encroachments while using ordinary people as shields. "Often, unsuspecting individuals, including farmers, are misled. When action is taken, they bear the consequences while the real culprits remain hidden," she noted in an official release. She also assured that all necessary measures would be taken to protect tourism in Idukki. Considering the ongoing encroachments and the potential for disputes, the prohibitory order will remain in effect until midnight on May 2.

(With PTI inputs)