Assam native booked for running fake Aadhaar card centre in Perumbavoor
The accused, Harijul Islam (26), was reportedly engaged in producing forged documents for migrant workers.
The accused, Harijul Islam (26), was reportedly engaged in producing forged documents for migrant workers.
The accused, Harijul Islam (26), was reportedly engaged in producing forged documents for migrant workers.
Kochi: The Perumbavoor Police on Monday arrested an Assam native for running a fake Aadhaar card manufacturing unit in Perumbavoor. The accused Harijul Islam (26) was reportedly engaged in producing forged documents for migrant workers.
The unit was functioning inside a mobile phone shop, located on the ground floor of a shopping complex near a private bus stand. During the raid, police seized several fake Aadhaar cards, laptops, printers, mobile phones, and cash amounting to approximately Rs 50,000, police said.
A special investigation team, led by Perumbavoor ASP Sakthi Singh Arya, apprehended the culprit under 'Operation Clean Perumbavoor,' based on a tip-off received from Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Dr. Vaibhav Saxena," police added.