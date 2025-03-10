Kochi: The Perumbavoor Police on Monday arrested an Assam native for running a fake Aadhaar card manufacturing unit in Perumbavoor. The accused Harijul Islam (26) was reportedly engaged in producing forged documents for migrant workers.

The unit was functioning inside a mobile phone shop, located on the ground floor of a shopping complex near a private bus stand. During the raid, police seized several fake Aadhaar cards, laptops, printers, mobile phones, and cash amounting to approximately Rs 50,000, police said.

A special investigation team, led by Perumbavoor ASP Sakthi Singh Arya, apprehended the culprit under 'Operation Clean Perumbavoor,' based on a tip-off received from Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Dr. Vaibhav Saxena," police added.