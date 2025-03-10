Pathanamthitta: Former MLA and CPM Pathanamthitta district secretariat member A Padmakumar has announced his withdrawal from all elected positions within the party. He stated that he is stepping down voluntarily at the age of 66, ahead of the CPM’s standard retirement age of 75.

Speaking to Manorama News, Padmakumar clarified that he has no differences with the party’s political ideology and does not have major issues with its organisational structure. However, he stressed the importance of assessing political awareness and organisational knowledge when selecting members for higher committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I expressed my opinion openly, though it should have been conveyed within the party. I believe that those elevated to key positions must have political understanding and a deep knowledge of the organisation. That is what I have always believed and practised," he said.

Padmakumar also addressed his future role within the party. "If the party allows, I will continue working at the local level. As of now, I remain a district committee member. If I choose to stay silent, I might even be included in the district secretariat, but I have no interest in that. I prefer to remain just a party member," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Padmakumar also rejected speculation about joining another party. "My political journey began during the Emergency. I did not join the CPM expecting committee positions. At this moment, there is no question of joining any other political party," he asserted.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan responded to Padmakumar’s statements, asserting that his actions do not pose a challenge to the party. Speaking to Manorama News about Padmakumar’s criticism of the state committee election, Govindan said, "There are no disagreements within the party and no internal challenges."

ADVERTISEMENT

CPM is likely to take organisational action against Padmakumar for publicly criticising the party. Sources indicate that he was upset by the inclusion of Minister Veena George as a permanent invitee to the state committee.

On Sunday, Padmakumar shared a post on Facebook, writing, "Betrayal, deception, and humiliation." He added, "52 years of service, and this is what I get. Lal Salaam." His remarks came as a surprise, as he accused the party of promoting Veena George, alleging that she has only been involved in parliamentary activities and has not actively contributed to the organisation.

Padmakumar has served as a district committee member for 42 years and a secretariat member for 32 years. Meanwhile, both Congress and the BJP have expressed their willingness to welcome him if he decides to leave the CPM.