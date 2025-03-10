Thiruvananthapuram/Thrissur: Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Monday reaffirmed the government’s firm stance against caste discrimination in temple appointments, emphasising that individuals selected as per existing laws must be allowed to serve. Speaking in the Assembly during the financial business discussion, Vasavan described the alleged caste-based job denial at Koodalmanikyam Temple, Thrissur, as a disgrace to Kerala’s cultural ethos.

The controversy erupted after Balu, an Ezhava community member appointed to ‘Kazhakam’ duties through the Devaswom Recruitment Board’s selection process, was met with resistance from the temple’s tantris (chief priests). The tantris reportedly threatened to withdraw from their priestly responsibilities if he was allowed to assume his role. Given that the temple was observing its Prathishta Varshikam (anniversary of consecration), authorities temporarily reassigned Balu to office duties.

Vasavan reiterated that the appointment was lawful and must be honoured. He clarified that the temple has two Kazhakam positions—one filled by the tantris and the other through the Devaswom Board’s regulations. Kazhakam duties include tasks like preparing garlands and overseeing ceremonial arrangements.

Highlighting Kerala’s social progress, Vasavan pointed out that 36 non-Brahmin priests have been appointed across temples in the state, underscoring that this issue concerns a Kazhakam post, not a priestly position. He lamented that such incidents reflect the lingering presence of untouchability and regressive mindsets.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has initiated a suo motu investigation into the matter. Commission member V Geetha has directed the Cochin Devaswom Commissioner and Koodalmanikyam Executive Officer to submit a report within two weeks.

The temple administration asserted that the tantris have no authority over recruitment decisions made by the Devaswom Board, advising them to seek legal recourse if they object. However, leaders of the Tantri Samajam and Warrier Samajam denied caste discrimination, claiming that the issue stemmed from a petition by a family with a longstanding tradition of performing Kazhakam duties.

The incident has drawn strong criticism from political leaders. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal expressed disappointment, stating that reassigning Balu due to his caste is an insult to Kerala’s social renaissance legacy. He condemned the Devaswom Board for yielding to casteist pressures.

CPM MP and former Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan called it a blatant act of caste discrimination, warning that such actions attempt to revive Manusmriti ideology. SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan urged the government to take a firm stand against the notion that temple authority rests solely with tantris.

The Koodalmanikyam Temple, dedicated to Lord Bharata, remains at the center of this controversy, highlighting the ongoing struggle between Kerala’s progressive policies and deep-seated traditionalist resistance.

(With PTI inputs)