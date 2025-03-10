Police seize more MDMA stash from accused's house days after arrest in Kochi
Aashiq, who had been working in Oman for five years, allegedly smuggled drugs into Kerala using carriers.
Aashiq, who had been working in Oman for five years, allegedly smuggled drugs into Kerala using carriers.
Aashiq, who had been working in Oman for five years, allegedly smuggled drugs into Kerala using carriers.
Malappuram: The DANSAF squad, in a joint operation with Karipur police, seized 1,665 grams of MDMA from a residence in Ayannikad, near Kondotti, on Monday. The contraband was recovered from the house of Aashiq P Umar of Mullanmadakkal, who was arrested on Friday by Mattancherry police in Kochi in connection with a narcotics case. He is currently in judicial custody.
Aashiq, who had been working in Oman for five years, allegedly smuggled drugs into Kerala using carriers. Officials have identified him as a key drug distributor who primarily sources narcotics from abroad. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Aashiq's house and premises, leading to the seizure of the synthetic drugs. Further investigations are underway.