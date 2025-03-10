Pala: Senior BJP leader P C George has once again landed in the midst of controversy, with the Erattupetta Municipal Committee of the Youth League filing a complaint with the Pala Police, seeking the cancellation of his bail in a hate speech case.

The controversy erupted over George’s claim that the large stockpile of explosives recently seized in Erattupetta had the potential to destroy the entire state of Kerala. He also alleged that over 400 girls from Meenachil Taluk had been lured into romantic traps and abducted by a particular section.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks were made during an anti-drug rally organised by the KCBC Temperance Commission in Pala on Sunday, which aimed to mobilise action against the drug mafia. During his speech, George urged believers to protect their children from romantic traps and drug addiction, claiming that schools are struggling with low student enrollment and teachers feel powerless. He also emphasised that parents must take greater responsibility for their children.

While suggesting that some communities marry off girls as soon as they reach adulthood, he also urged that the Christian parents, too, should do the same to prevent their children from straying.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time George has faced legal action for his speeches. It was the Youth League Municipal Committee that had earlier lodged a complaint against him for allegedly making hateful religious remarks during a television debate.

Following his arrest in that case, George’s remand period was extended until Sunday. However, after being hospitalised, he secured bail in the intervening period citing health reasons. In its latest complaint, the Youth League has sought to challenge this decision.