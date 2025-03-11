Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Rajendra Arlekar recently met with university vice-chancellors to discuss measures to prevent the spread of drug abuse in the state. During the meeting, he urged vice-chancellors to launch a campaign aimed at curbing drug abuse and directed that an anti-drug day be observed every month.

Additionally, a general action plan will be prepared soon after compiling the suggestions and ideas provided by the VCs. A sub-committee will be formed to oversee this process. He also emphasised the need to find ways to strengthen the relationship between children and their families. Additionally, he called for the establishment of special facilities to rehabilitate students who have been freed from the grip of drugs.

The Governor had previously requested a report from DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb regarding the extent of drug abuse in Kerala. He sought details on the current situation and the steps being taken to address the issue. Additionally, the DGP has been instructed to provide a comprehensive action plan to tackle drug abuse.

The DGP will prepare a state-wide action plan, which, after discussions with the Chief Minister, will be submitted to the Governor. The Governor is also scheduled to meet with the Chief Minister to review the actions being taken against drug abuse.