Why do youngsters take drugs? The reasons are many. For some, it was mere curiosity, while others were under peer pressure to 'vibe' — a popular Gen Z term, meaning to create an overall mood. Seldom did they realise during the "initiation" that they would be sucked into an vortex, often to a point of no return, where, under the influence, families and friends become enemies. Still, many returned to the mainstream, thanks to their families who accompanied them along the long road to recovery. The survivors speak about their fall and rise.

Addicted and enslaved

Thiruvananthapuram: "I started doing drugs with a friend out of curiosity. It was once a week, which continued for a month or so. It made me an addict, and I couldn't live without drugs. My friend said I would have to shell out huge amounts to procure drugs. My father is a businessman. I lied to my family to get the required money. A gang used to bring banned substances near my school.

Soon, I became one of them. I reached a phase where I couldn't live without the regular 'supply'. By then, the gang had control over me. My family was unaware of what I was going through. Even if we paid for and got the substance, we were not spared from surveillance. I was constantly under the gang's surveillance. They did so to ensure that I did not betray them and tip off the police. They also kept a tab on others who did drugs with me. The gang threatened me into silence. They could even kill me.

Even if we pay for 10 grams, it would weigh less when it reaches us. But we cannot question them. I had changed completely in three to four years. It was only then that my family realised the danger I was in.

I feared darkness and could not leave the room. I was always angry. Once, I set the bike at home ablaze and even vandalised my father's shop. I stopped pursuing education. I refused treatment and became lonely as others kept away from me. However, somewhere deep in my mind, I wanted a change. I wanted to escape from the evil grip."

Consultant psychologist on the boy's road to recovery

Four years of constant drug use ruined him. But his family stood by him, which helped him return to a normal life. His family, friends, and neighbours supported him, which helped him overcome the fear of an attack by the drug mafia. The mafia withdrew as the neighbours joined hands. He adapted to the treatment and counselling and started interacting with society. He is now pursuing his education besides helping his father in the business.

The 'special' salt

Idukki: "I was in Plus-two when my friends came with a white powder. It was very less. I felt something was wrong when they asked me to taste it. They said it was a special salt powder and persuaded me into trying it. I became a different person once I took the powder. It was the first time that I used MDMA.

My friends brought the powder again. Though I resisted, I relented when they kept persuading me. A few days later, I needed no persuasion to take MDMA. My friends told me that it would be a different vibe if I took drugs. I joked, danced, and even stripped under the influence. My friends appreciated my every action.

My family noticed the change in me as I struggled without drugs. Once, I smashed the television set at home, saying I hated the noise. Violence became a part of me when I did not get money to 'score'. My family took me to a psychologist and lodged me in another place for two months. The counselling helped me. I am clean now. I hope I won't slip again. I am my family's lone hope."

A wrong experiment

Ernakulam: "I visited a friend's room while I was in second-year engineering. A few people were smoking cannabis in the room. I had always wanted to try cannabis, and smoked it with them. It was the beginning. For the next six years, drugs were my constant companions. I even used synthetic drugs. Though an introvert, I used to become talkative under the influence. It became an exciting habit. However, I started losing friends outside the drug circle. Money became a problem as I wanted drugs daily. I had to spend Rs 2,000 for 50 grams of cannabis. However, it would last only four days. I started demanding money at home daily. My parents became suspicious. When asked, I told them I was using drugs. They were cross at me and asked me to stop the abuse. I couldn't.

Meanwhile, the drug intake increased. The cordial atmosphere at home was violated as I kept demanding money. I often turned violent. Using synthetic drugs consecutively for three or four days took me to a hallucinatory world. I wanted a change when I realised that I was losing control over my mind, health, and life. I sought my family's help.

They took me to Vimukthy (part of Kerala government's anti-drug campaign). From there, I was taken to a de-addiction centre. I experienced changes within a few days of the treatment itself. I still attend counselling sessions. I haven't used drugs for a year now. Though my studies suffered while I was using drugs, I did not fail any examinations. I am now trying to find a job and reclaim my life completely."

Drug route to jail

Palakkad: "I was in the ninth grade when I smoked my first cigarette. Soon, I started smoking cannabis. Its quantity increased as days passed by, and meanwhile, I started MDMA as well. I was a total addict when I started the 10th grade. I bunked school and spent time on a hill, where I used drugs. Initially, I raised money for procuring drugs by working as a pandal (pavilion) worker.

We were 12 friends, and all of us used drugs. When we couldn't procure drugs, we went for glue or psychotropic medicines from medical stores. One day, I brandished a knife at my father. When high on drugs, I seldom recognised those around. I turned violent whenever I couldn't get drugs. Meanwhile, suppliers promised me drugs if I stole a motorcycle for them. My friends and I lifted 12 bikes. I ended up in jail at the age of 18.

We were lodged at the sub-jail in Ottapalam. Deprived of drugs, we turned violent and attacked the police. The jail superintendent produced us before a magistrate, and it was decided to provide us with treatment and counselling. The police, magistrate, advocate and our families gave us wholehearted support. Counselling helped. Change was evident in us. When we were about to leave the prison, we pledged not to fall for drugs again. We also vowed never to keep in touch with each other.

Once out of jail, no one offered me a job. I got a job after I openly spoke about my life and started working against drug abuse. It has been five years since I last used a drug. I wanted to resume my studies and write a book.