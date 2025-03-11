Kochi: The arrest of P Ashiq from Kondotti in Malappuram during a major drug bust has revealed a new route for smuggling narcotics into Kerala—through the Gulf countries. Until now, these countries had not been considered as sources of drugs due to their strict laws. Ashiq was able to procure MDMA at Rs 300 per gm from Oman, while it cost Rs 800 to 1,000 per gm in Bengaluru, the biggest source of drugs arriving in Kerala, police revealed.

Ashiq had been smuggling drugs, including MDMA, into Kerala for a significant period and was the kingpin of the operation. The Karipur police and DANSAF intercepted a parcel sent to Ashiq from Oman, seizing 1.65 kg of MDMA. At the time, the accused was already in the custody of the Mattancherry police in connection with another case.

In late January, police officers from Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, and Palluruthy police stations, along with Kochi City DANSAF team, arrested seven individuals following raids at two locations in Mattancherry and one each in Fort Kochi and Palluruthy. The accused are Ayisha Gafar Syed (39) from Pune, her partner Rifaz Rafeek (39), a Malayali from Mattancherry, as well as Sajeer (28), Adnan Savad (22), Shanjal (34), and Muhammed Ajmal (28), from Mattancherry and Badusha (29), from Veli, Palluruthy. The authorities seized narcotics worth crores, including 443.16 grams of MDMA, 6.8 grams of ganja (cannabis), 9.41 grams of hashish oil, and 4.64 grams of hybrid ganja. Further investigation into their suppliers led cops to Ashiq and his associates, Maggie Ashna from Elamkunnapuzha in Vypin and Ismail Sait from Mattancherry.

Ashiq, who worked at a supermarket in Oman, was arrested when he returned to his hometown in Kerala. Maggie, who had initially gone to Oman in search of a job, later joined the group. She was offered Rs 1 lakh for each flight to smuggle drugs but was arrested during her first attempt. Ismail Sait coordinated the gang's activities in Kochi, police said.

“The group smuggled narcotics in their luggage, concealing the substances inside flasks. They exploited the fact that MDMA cannot be detected during scanning when hidden in flasks,” police added.