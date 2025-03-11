Kollam: A skeleton was found inside a suitcase in a field near the Sarada Math CSI Church cemetery here on Tuesday. Workers who came to fix a pipe found the abandoned suitcase and immediately alerted the police. The skeleton was wrapped in plastic.

Preliminary investigation suggests the skeleton is more than two years old, and it has been sent for forensic analysis. Authorities are now investigating reports of missing individuals from the area over the years. The case is being handled by the Kollam East police.