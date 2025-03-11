Thiruvananthapuram: The round-the-clock protest by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) entered its 30th day on Monday, with workers showing no signs of relenting.

As the government continues to ignore their demands, the protesters have decided to escalate their agitation and move to the second phase of the strike, reported Manorama News. The ASHA Health Workers Association will blockade the Secretariat on March 17.

Braving extreme heat for a month, ASHA workers have remained steadfast in their struggle, enduring personal hardships to press for their rights.

Seenath, an ASHA worker from Parathodu in Kottayam, has been battling cancer. After her diagnosis, her husband abandoned her. Despite her illness, she worked tirelessly to raise and marry off her daughter alone. Even now, she carries the burden of debt while continuing her fight against the disease. For the past month, she has lived in the protest tent, refusing to back down.

Raji, a resident of Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram, is also facing severe hardships. Her mother has cancer, her father is bedridden, and her husband undergoes dialysis. With this job as her only source of income, she has still risked everything to join the agitation.