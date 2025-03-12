Kozhikode man attacked by his son succumbs to injuries
Sanal attacked his father, who was sleeping, on his head and face.
Kozhikode: A man who was undergoing treatment after a brutal assault by his son succumbed to his injuries here on Wednesday. Karimbadam native Valayannur Gireesh (49) died at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. Nallalam police registered a case against his son Sanal (22).
The incident happened around the afternoon of March 5 at Gireesh's house in Valayannur. Sanal reached Gireesh's home following an argument between the two. He attacked his father, who was sleeping, on his head and face. He suffered a blood clot inside his head and injuries on his face.
There had been ongoing issues between Gireesh and his son. Gireesh and his wife were separated a couple of years back, and Sanal was living with his mother.
His mortal remains have been shifted to the mortuary at the medical college hospital. He is survived by a daughter, besides the accused son Sanal.