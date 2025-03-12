Kozhikode: MS Solutions, an edu-tech firm facing investigation in a case related to leaking question papers in public schools, has come out with more offers for students.

As per the latest offer, students could obtain questions which are most likely to be asked in the ongoing SSLC exams. The advertisement in this regard appeared in the WhatsApp groups maintained by MS Solutions with a photo of Muhammed Shuhaib, CEO of the firm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new announcement in the groups with around 3,000 members asks them to scan a QR code for payment and provide an email ID and contact number to receive the questions.

Meanwhile, the first class magistrate court in Thamarassery sent Shuhaib to the custody of the Crime Branch for a detailed interrogation and evidence collection till 5 pm on Thursday after rejecting his bail plea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Crime Branch officials took Shuhaib to various places for collecting evidence, including the MS Solutions office in Koduvally and the house of his relative at Chakalakkal, where he had been hiding.

Abdul Nasser, a peon at an unaided school in Melmuri in Malappuram, who is another accused in the case, was also sent to the Crime Branch custody by the court. Nasser will be taken to the school in Malappuram for collecting evidence. The investigating team is also planning to interrogate Shuhaib and Naseer together.