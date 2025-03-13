Kottayam: Dalit writer and social activist KK Kochu passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He was under palliative care after being diagnosed with cancer.



Kochu was native of Kallara in Kottayam. He received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 2021 for his lifelong contribution.

His most famous work was his autobiography, 'Dalitan' (The Dalit). In a review of the book, Manorama Online noted that Kochu 'lived his life without compromising with any caste organisation or political party. Therefore, instead of personal life experiences, Dalitan narrates social experiences. It is an honest history of the journeys undertaken, galloping and panting through times and places'.

His other works include 'Buddhanilekkulla Duram' (The Distance to Buddha) and 'Deshiyathinu Oru Charithra Paatham' (A History Lesson for Nationalism), among others.