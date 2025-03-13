Ernakulam: The Perumbavoor Police arrested a man on Thursday for kicking his father, who was bedridden due to tuberculosis, which led to his death. The deceased is identified as Chelamattam native Johny Thomas (67). The police have taken his son Meljo Johny (35) into custody.

The incident happened at 9 pm on Wednesday when Meljo came home drunk. Meljo began to beat his mother without any reason. When his father asked him to stop, he kicked Johny instead. "Meljo becomes violent when he is extremely drunk", said Soofi TM, Perumbavoor Police Inspector.

Johny was immediately taken to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The police were only able to confirm the case as a murder after receiving the autopsy report. The report that Johny's ribs were broken. Suspicious, the police questioned Meljo, and he confessed that he kicked his father. "Johny was a TB patient, and he couldn't withstand the impact of that kick from Meljo," said Soofi.

The autopsy was performed at the Muvattupuzha Taluk Hospital. Meljo will be produced before the court on Friday.