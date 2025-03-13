From sweepers to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), as many as 85 staff cutting across hierarchy with the Department of Revenue were caught accepting kickbacks in Kerala between 2016 and 2025, according to the figures on officials in bribery cases furnished by the Revenue Minister K Rajan in the assembly.

All the 85 staff who faced bribery charges were suspended from the service. Based on the recommendation of the Vigilance and Anti-corruption bureau (VACB), a major penalty was imposed against 75 staff during the tenure of the present government. Four officials were dismissed from service. The government cancelled the full pension benefits of the four staff accused in bribery cases, and a 50 per cent deduction was effected for one staff. In the case of another staff, he was demoted from the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VACB has submitted charge-sheets against 46 revenue department staff after they were arrested for accepting bribe. The Vigilance Court has punished eight staff and one official was exonerated.

Among the 85 staff accused in bribery cases, village officers lead the list; 32 VOs were caught for accepting bribe in nine years. Village field assistants come next; 27. Two casual sweepers were also held for bribery charges. Even the highly placed officials in the Revenue Department have also been arrested for accepting bribe; 1 RDO, 3 Tahasildars and 2 Deputy Tahasildars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue inspectors, senior clerks, lower division clerks, and village assistants are included in the list of staff in the Revenue Department who are accused in bribery cases. Going by the figures on corruption during the tenure of the present government, the Revenue department staff come second to the LSGD staff in corruption. While LSGD staff face 72 cases, Revenue staff are accused in 51 cases.

In 2023, the government issued a circular enlisting a set of directions to be followed against officials who are arrested in 'Spot trap' cases filed by the VACB. It was directed that such officials shall be immediately placed under suspension, and steps shall be taken for stringent action. In cases where officials are punished by the court, there shall not be any delay in dismissal from service, according to the circular. It was also stipulated that department heads shall take timely action and decision in giving sanction for prosecution against officials arranged in corruption cases.