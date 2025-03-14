Thiruvananthapuram: Scorching heat has gripped Kerala as mercury levels continue to rise with the advent of summer. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert in 10 districts: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Mercury levels in these 10 districts are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal on Friday and Saturday.

As per the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature in Palakkad, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Malappuram will touch 37 degrees Celsius during this period. Meanwhile, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod will record the highest temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will touch 35 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts. Idukki and Wayanad, the hilly districts of the state, will record a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has urged people to exercise extreme caution to avoid sunstroke, dehydration,and other health issues caused by direct sunlight exposure. People are advised to stay indoors from 11 am to 3 pm and stay hydrated.

Light to moderate rainfall in several districts

The Met department has predicted that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts will receive light to moderate rainfall on Friday. Summer rain is expected in isolated places across the state till March 18.