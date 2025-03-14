Malappuram: Popular vlogger from Malappuram, Junaid (32), died in a road accident on Friday. The incident happened around 6:30 pm at Marathani in Manjeri when the bike he was travelling on met with an accident.

Junaid, travelling to Manjeri from Vazhikadavu, lost control and crashed into an earthen mound at a bend in Marathani, Karakunnu. He was found lying in a pool of blood by bus staff who were passing by. He was immediately taken to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 8 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Junaid had sustained severe injuries to the back of his head. His body has been kept at Manjeri Medical College.

Junaid is the son of Choyathala Hamsa, Vazhikkadavu Alappoyil native. He is survived by his mother, Saira Banu, and son, Muhammed Jeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 1, he was booked by the Malappuram Police for sexually assaulting a woman. The arrest followed a complaint by a woman who accused him of sexually abusing her under the pretext of marriage. He was out on bail in the case at the time of his death.