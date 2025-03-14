Kochi: In a major drug haul, the Kochi city police have seized 2 kg of ganja from a hostel of the Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, and arrested three students.

The police raided the Periyar Men's Hostel on the campus on Thursday night and seized the illegal substance from two rooms. Three students have been named in two FIRs registered by the Kalamassery police following the arrest. They are Akash M (21), from Villumala near Kulathupuzha in Kollam district; Adithyan (20) of Haripad in Alappuzha; and Abhiraj R (21) of Thodiyoor North near Karunagappally in Kollam.

The police seized 1.909 kg of ganja from Akash's room and 9.7 gm from the others. The three accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Police said two students were absconding.

Kochi Narcotics Cell ACP K A Abdul Salam said the raids were conducted based on information received after arresting two former students of the college two weeks ago in a drugs case.

The students were packing the ganja in small packets when the police raided the hostel. It is suspected that the psychotropic substance was brought to be sold among the students during the holi celebrations on Friday. A weighing machine was also seized from the hostel.

A team comprising members of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Kalamassery police conducted the raid.

This is the first time the police have seized such a large quantity of psychotropic substances from a college hostel in the city.