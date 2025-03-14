Kozhikode: An investigation into an MDMA seizure at a lodge in Karanthur led Kozhikode police to a Tanzanian gang allegedly involved in MDMA production and distribution. The accused are linked to drug laboratories in northern India, police said.

Kilekamajenga Davidnteme (22) and Myonga Atka Haruna (21), students at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, Haryana, were arrested from their PG hostel near the university and brought to Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police launched the investigation after seizing MDMA from two men — 27-year-old Ibrahim Musammil from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and 24-year-old Abhinav from Velliparamba, Kozhikode — at a Karanthur lodge on January 21. Tracking the drug’s origin, police took the accused to their accommodation in Bengaluru in early February, uncovering links to another suspect, Famil Ahammed, who was later arrested in Mysuru.

Financial records revealed that David and Atka Haruna received large sums from the two youths from Kasaragod and Kozhikode, with David transferring the money to Atka’s account before withdrawals were made in Noida, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation team included Kunnamangalam Station House Officer Kiran, Sub-Inspector Nithin, and Senior Civil Police Officers Baiju, Ajeesh Thamarassery, and Vijesh Pullaloor.