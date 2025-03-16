Kochi: Rajeev Chandrasekhar has just done what BJP leaders don’t usually do. The former union minister of state, though in a lighter vein, declared himself as a potential contender for the post of BJP’s Kerala president. More importantly, he hinted that there would be a leadership change in the party’s state unit by this month.

“I also have a chance like everyone else,” Chandrasekhar told Manorama News recently in response to a query on the possibility of him becoming the BJP state chief. Then he added that what he had heard was that “by March, we will have a new state president appointed.” The remarks have triggered another round of speculation about the BJP finding a replacement for K Surendran, who has completed five years at the helm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP recently effected an organisational reshuffle in the state by appointing 30 organisational district presidents. The party used to have 14 district presidents earlier. The BJP’s poor performance in the Palakkad assembly bypoll in November had triggered talks of Surendran’s replacement, though it subsided soon. However, the talks have resurfaced, and party insiders say Surendran is likely to be replaced by a new president.

Kerala is among the states where the incumbent party presidents have completed their three-year term. The party has to complete restructuring in at least 19 states if it has to go for its national election, which has also been scheduled for this month. The party has done the restructuring only in 13 states so far. Kerala could be among the six set for a change. That is where Chandrasekhar’s remarks assume more significance.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders Onmanorama spoke to said Chandrasekhar is among the top contenders for the post if BJP decides to bring in a new president. Senior leader M T Ramesh is another possible candidate. Though chances are grim, V Muraleedharan and Sobha Surendran’s names are also doing the rounds, a national functionary of the party told Onmanorama.

M T Ramesh. File Photo: Rahul R Pattom / Manorama.

Of the four, Chandrasekhar appears to be the frontrunner for different reasons. Though unfamiliar with state politics, the entrepreneur-turned-politician emerged as a star among the BJP cadre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which he managed to give Congress’ Shashi Tharoor a scare. In a tough fight, the BJP leader restricted Tharoor’s victory margin to 16,077 votes as against 99,989 in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though he lost the election, he has been frequenting the state capital of late and even purchased a home there, signalling his interest to concentrate on the state politics. BJP leaders Onmanorama spoke to said the national leadership had consulted Chandrasekhar on previous occasions about the possibility of taking up a leadership role in the state where factional feud has been a constant headache for the party. The party ranks are apparently split between the factions led by Surendran and V Muraleedharan as well as the one headed by veteran P K Krishnadas.

BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan. Photo: Manorama

The BJP national leadership might pick Chandrasekhar if their priority is to appoint someone who stands above factional dynamics in the organisation. “The recent district leadership restructuring was done by the two prominent factions by convincing the RSS (which overlooks party affairs) that the differences have been ironed out. However, the RSS has now realised that the factions had actually shared the seats by ignoring those not affiliated with either of them. Now, the RSS wants someone who is beyond factional affiliations at the helm of the state unit. Such a stand could be favourable for Chandrasekhar,” a state functionary told Onmanorama. Chandrasekhar’s fund-raising capabilities and commanding power could work in his favour, the leader added.

Another leader, however, contradicted the view, saying the RSS is unlikely to push for Surendran’s replacement when the local body elections are due this year and assembly polls next year. He said if Surendran has to be replaced, the RSS might want an experienced person like V Muraleedharan to be brought back as the state chief.

Though M T Ramesh was long considered by BJP observers as next in line when Surendran steps out, the recent resurfacing of a bribery allegation against the soft-spoken leader could play spoilsport for him. In Sobha Surendran’s case, her outspokenness and involvement in controversies could obstruct her chances.