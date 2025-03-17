Thiruvananthapuram: The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers began their blockade of the Secretariat on Monday, with the state government making heavy preparations to manage the situation. They had gathered in front of the gate by 9.30 am.

The police have sealed off the Secretariat premises, and tight security is in place at all gates. Additionally, they have implemented traffic arrangements, closing most roads with barricades in the area.

In addition to the ASHA workers, various other organisations have joined the blockade in solidarity. This protest followed the government's failure to initiate talks to resolve the ongoing 36-day strike.

ASHA workers. Photo: Rinku Raj Mattancheriyil/Manorama

The Health Department had scheduled a palliative training program for ASHA workers in various districts on Monday. The protesting ASHA workers allege that the program is a tactic to disrupt the protest and have demanded its postponement.

The National Health Mission (NHM) has denied wages and benefits to protesting ASHA workers, withholding pay for nine days prior to the start of the agitation on February 10. Those who did not join the protest received their February wages. The protest has seen significant participation from women, particularly with Anganwadi workers also protesting in front of the Secretariat.