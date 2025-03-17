Kochi: The Munambam Land Protection Council, which has been spearheading the protest against the Wakf Board’s claim over their residential land, has felt dejected with the Kerala High Court order, which invalidated the judicial commission appointed by the state government to settle the dispute.

The council representing the over 600 families living on the disputed land on Monday said it had apprehensions over the move to appoint the commission, but it agreed to the government’s decision following the promise made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had strongly opposed the move to appoint a judicial commission, fearing it would only delay the solution. We had held a night march also against the move. But then the chief minister convened a meeting online and told us you need a judicial commission to solve the issue. He said a permanent solution will be made based on the commission's findings. We were also asked to call off the protest, but we did not agree to that. However, we fully agreed to and cooperated with the government’s decision to appoint the commission,” Joseph Benny, Munambam Land Protection Council, told Onmanorama.

Benny said they did not have any option but to believe the government. “We were already sinking and we just wanted to keep breathing somehow,” he said. He said the council will intensify the protest in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission chaired by Justice (retd) C N Ramachandran Nair was appointed in a notification on November 27, 2024. The notification asked the commission to enquire and report how to protect the rights and interests of the bonafide occupants of the land.

Responding to the high court decision, Justice (retd) Ramachandran Nair said it was upto the government to decide on the future steps to be taken. He said the the commission had paused its operation and was awaiting the decision of the court since Waqf Samrakshana Vedi moved the high court challenging the government appointment.