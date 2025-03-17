Kollam: A two-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a stray dog in Oyoor here. The injured child, Adam, is the son of Shine Sha and Arunima from Kochuvila House, Pathadi, Yeroor.

The attack occurred at his mother’s house in Odanavattom while he was playing in the yard. Local residents rushed in and chased the dog away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam suffered injuries to his eyes and neck. He was initially taken to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital before being shifted to SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he underwent surgery.