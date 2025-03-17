Thrissur: Officials of Cherpu Panchayat found a request letter to Higher Education Minister R Bindu in a roadside garbage dump near Thiruvullakkavu Parakovil Road, adjacent to the Thrissur-Irinjalakuda state highway, on Sunday. The letter had been submitted to the minister by the wife of a physically challenged officer.

The letter was recovered after local residents alerted authorities about garbage dumping, prompting Cherpu Panchayat officials to inspect the site. During the inspection, they found the transfer request mixed with food waste from an event.

The complaint was originally submitted to Minister R Bindu during a Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan event organised by the Social Justice Department in Thrissur. Soly Ernest, a native of Cherur, had submitted the request on behalf of her husband, who has been serving as a Joint Registrar at the Kothamangalam regional office of the Technical Education Department for the past two years.

Panchayat officials traced the contact details from the application and contacted the woman, which provided further clarity on the issue. As the incident made headlines, the minister's office has now started accepting such complaints via WhatsApp to prevent further mishandling.