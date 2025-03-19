An elderly woman was allegedly abandoned by her children in Wadakkanchery, Thrissur. Kali, a 68-year-old resident of the Kodumbu rehabilitation colony, has accused her daughter of physically assaulting her.

Kali, who had been living alone, was recently admitted to the hospital due to illness. After being discharged, her daughter Rajani, who lives in Cheruthuruthy, took her home.

During her stay, Kali allegedly fell from her cot and became bedridden. She claims her daughter assaulted her after she soiled herself.

Kali further alleges that her daughter later brought her back to her home in Kodumbu at night without informing anyone and abandoned her there.

In pain and suffering from hunger, Kali crawled to the road, where local residents noticed her. Ward member K B Babitha arrived at the scene and contacted Kali's children. However, according to the ward member, their response was indifferent and inappropriate.

Kali is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment. Local residents along with the ward member, reported the matter to the Wadakkanchery police, who have asked her children to come to the hospital.

Kali also has a son named Rajan, who lives in Thekkumkara.