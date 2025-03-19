Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the scorching heat, summer rain is expected to continue in Kerala till March 25, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. As per the forecast, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph, is likely to occur in isolated places across the state on March 19, 24, and 25.

Three districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur—have been placed under a yellow alert on Wednesday, March 19, due to the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. According to the Met Office, light to moderate rainfall is expected in other districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning: KSDMA issues safety guidelines

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning, urging people to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed when they hear thunder or see lightning.

The safety guidelines to avoid lightning strikes are as follows: