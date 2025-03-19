Wayanad: The Kerala government has decided to provide compensation for land acquired to resettle the victims of the Chooralmala landslide disaster in Wayanad district. A total of 64.4075 hectares of land in Elston Estate, located in Block 19 of Kalpetta village in Vythiri taluk, will be acquired for the construction of a township. The land includes resurvey numbers 88/158, 88/159, 88/62, 88/66, and 88/137. The government has approved a compensation of ₹26.56 crore for the land acquisition, which will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.



Financial aid for orphaned children

The government has also announced financial assistance for children who lost their parents in the landslide at Meppadi grama panchayat in Wayanad. Seven children who lost both parents and 14 children who lost one parent will receive ₹10 lakh each for educational purposes. The amount cannot be withdrawn until the child turns 18. The aid will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, in addition to assistance from the Women and Child Development Department.

The funds will be deposited in the district collector’s account, and the monthly interest will be transferred to the child's guardian by the Wayanad district collector.