Kochi: The Producers' Association has filed a case against actor and ad hoc office bearer of AMMA, Jayan Cherthala, based on his remarks at a press conference. The association claimed that the actor had insulted the producer's body through his statements. Prior to this, the Producers' Association had sent a legal notice demanding a public apology from Cherthala, but he rejected the request, prompting the association to approach the court.

The dispute between the Producers' Association and AMMA had escalated over actors' remuneration, with Cherthala offering strong criticism of association office bearer G Suresh Kumar and the organisation. Cherthala defended AMMA, stating that when the Producers' Association was in debt, AMMA lent them Rs 1 crore, of which Rs 60 lakh was repaid, leaving a balance of Rs 40 lakh.

He claimed that stars like Mohanlal and Mammootty had supported a show in Qatar to help the Producers' Association, but it was later cancelled. He further said that the proceeds from a show in Ernakulam were used to pay off the Producers' Association's debt, with over two crore rupees given to them.

The Producers' Association denied these claims, calling the allegations baseless. They issued a legal notice arguing that the event was based on a clear agreement, not a donation from AMMA. They also rejected Cherthala's statement about Mohanlal buying his own ticket to Qatar. The association demanded an apology from Cherthala within seven days.

Cherthala, however, refused to apologise, asserting that he spoke on behalf of AMMA and that his statements were based on the information he had received from the organisation. He indicated that AMMA would look into the matter, prompting the Producers' Association to take legal action.