Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has allocated Rs 100 crore to Supplyco to help control the prices of essential goods during the Vishu and Ramadan seasons, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Thursday.

Supplyco stabilises market prices by supplying essential goods at affordable rates. Balagopal stated that Supplyco has received Rs 489 crore for market intervention thus far this financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial budget allocation was Rs 205 crore, but an additional Rs 284 crore was granted, the minister said in a release. Last year, extra funds were also provided beyond the budgeted Rs 205 crore, bringing the total allocation to Rs 391 crore, the release added.