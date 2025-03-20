Kochi: The police on Thursday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in Ernakulam for residing illegally in the country. The arrested Monirul Mulla (30) and Altab Ali (27), are natives of Mohammed Nagar in Bangladesh.

The duo was apprehended in Karukutty during a check conducted as part of Operation Clean, which is being carried out under the supervision of District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

ADVERTISEMENT

They crossed the border and reached West Bengal in 2017 and thereafter, obtained fake Aadhaar cards and other documents, police said. These fake documents were used for getting mobile connections, accommodation and for other things, police added.

They were staying in Angamaly and surrounding areas for some time, doing various jobs. During their questioning, the duo revealed that they used to send money back to Bangladesh via an agent in West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of Bangladeshi nationals apprehended from the Ernakulam Rural district for illegally staying in the country has reached 40, officials said. Police said investigations are on to find those who helped the duo to stay illegally in the country.