Kannur: Revenue Minister K Rajan said that a special package is being considered for acquiring land to develop an airport runway. The minister was responding to a question raised in the Assembly by MLA Sajeev Joseph.

The MLA highlighted that the land acquisition process for the runway development has been ongoing for about eight years, causing distress to around 200 families. He mentioned that seven houses were completely destroyed due to heavy rains in 2018, while many others were damaged. Though rent was paid for six months, no further benefits were provided, and many residents are facing foreclosure proceedings.

In response, the revenue minister said the land acquisition process is moving forward. 245.33 acres of private land will be acquired to extend the airport runway. As per the rules, a study is being done to assess the impact on the community.

According to the minister, the land valuation process has been completed, and the next step is to finalise the value of the land, including crops, trees, and buildings. Once this is done, the compensation for the landowners will be calculated and paid. The government is also working on a special package to help the families who will lose their homes, Rajan added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting in March to address the issues faced by the affected families and speed up the land acquisition process.

MLA Sajeev Joseph called for the halt of foreclosure actions against those suffering from the ongoing issues. He also urged that steps be taken to ensure an acceptable compensation and rehabilitation package for the affected landowners.