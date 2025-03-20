Thrissur: In a shocking incident, two criminals hacked a father and son in Wadakkanchery on Wednesday night. The victims, identified as Mohanan and his son Shyam, were attacked near Kanal Parambu in Thiruthikkad, Wadakkanchery.

Police have booked Manikandan and Sreejith Aravoor in connection with the case. Confirming their criminal background, police stated that multiple cases are registered against them.

The attack took place between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on Wednesday. According to reports, Ratheesh and Sreejith arrived at Mohanan’s house and attacked his son, Shyam. Mohanan sustained injuries while trying to protect him. Both father and son were rushed to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for treatment. As per reports, Mohanan is in critical condition.

Ratheesh, one of the attackers, was a former neighbour of Mohanan. Reports suggest that a conflict between the two families led to the attack. Currently, Mohanan’s family is staying at a different location due to the construction of their house.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused hacking Shyam with a machete. Ratheesh, a resident of Wadakkanchery, is already listed in the police’s goonda (criminal) list. The Wadakkanchery police have intensified their search for the suspects, who remain on the run.