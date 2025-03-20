Kalpetta: The Kerala Government has sanctioned a project estimated to cost ₹19.55 crore for clearing the debris accumulated in the Punnapuzha River following the landslide that hit the Mundakkai-Chooralmala region in Wayanad district on July 30 last year.

The aims of the proposed works include restoring the natural course of the river by removing the debris, controlling the flow of the water towards the river banks, rejuvenating the river, preventing soil erosion on river banks and protecting the banks.

It is estimated that 5.7 million cubic metres of debris accumulated in the Punnapuzha during the natural disaster, causing the river to change its course for eight km.

The other goals of the project are, preventing the damage caused by soil erosion, ensuring safety of houses, other buildings and crops, installing facilities for carrying out technical inspections to check change in the river’s path, streamlining the flow of the river in one direction and reclaiming land on the river banks.

The project will be implemented by the Irrigation Department, with funds from the Centre and the state. While Rs 65 crore will be utilized from the SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) fund allotted by the Central government for states facing severe natural disasters, the remaining amount will be sourced from the CMDRF (Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund).

Free laptops for 250 students

As part of the relief measures in the landslide-hit Mundakkai-Chooralmala, the state government has approved a plan to distribute 250 laptops to students in the area.

The laptops, each costing Rs 42,810 with a warranty of three years, would be distributed among 250 students based on applications submitted to Chooralmala special cell and Kudumbashree Mission’s micro plan. An amount of Rs 1.7 crore will be sanctioned from the CSR (corporate social responsibility) fund of the Kerala Disaster Management Authority for the purpose.