Chalakudy: The Chalakudy Police on Friday arrested two men for selling low-quality roofing sheets that fraudulently carried the logo of JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd, a Mumbai-based company headquartered in Bandra.

The accused are Steve John (35) from Chalakudy and Sijo Abraham (29). Steve was the owner of the manufacturing unit whereas Sijo was the machine operator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo imported substandard roofing sheets from China, imprinted them with the fake JSW logo, and distributed them through a manufacturing unit near Potta Panampilly College Junction in Chalakudy.

The fraud came to light after multiple individuals who had been deceived by purchasing the low-quality roofing sheets lodged complaints with JSW Steel Coated Product Ltd. Acting on these complaints, the company initiated a probe, which led them to the Chalakudy-based unit. Subsequently, Mani Aravind, a representative of JSW from Chennai, filed a complaint at Chalakudy Police Station on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar IPS directed the Chalakudy Police to raid the facility. Cops seized 43 roofing sheets bearing the fake JSW logo, along with electronic machines used for imprinting the counterfeit branding.

The team of police officials include Sub-Inspectors Rishiprasad, Jofi Jose, Shajahan Yaqoob, Special Branch Sub-Inspector Murukesh Kadavath, Senior Civil Police Officer Anson Paulose, Civil Police Officers Binu Prasad, Pradeep N, Varsha S.