Kalpetta: Noise pollution caused by political and organisational protests in front of the Wayanad Collectorate will soon be a thing of the past, with authorities stepping up enforcement. Going forward, the police will monitor all demonstrations held on the premises.



According to an order issued by District Collector D R Meghasree, loudspeakers exceeding 50 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night are prohibited for public protests and programmes at the Collectorate. The directive also cites Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, which impose sound restrictions within a 100-metre silent zone around schools, colleges, hospitals, and courts.

The decision comes in response to repeated protests in recent months, where high-decibel loudspeakers disrupted office operations at the Collectorate and affected court proceedings at the nearby court complex.

The Wayanad Superintendent of Police has been tasked with ensuring that all protests comply with the District Collector’s order.