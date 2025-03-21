Thiruvananthapuram: State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said in the Assembly that starting in May, four cameras must be installed in school buses both inside as well as outside.

The minister further said that the cameras should be installed when school buses undergo their fitness checks in May. He also clarified that the Centre's traffic law reforms will not be blindly implemented in the state. He alleged that the amendment to change the number plate was aimed at benefiting certain monopoly companies.