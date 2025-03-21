Malappuram: Three students were stabbed during a violent altercation between students at PTM Higher Secondary School in Thazhekkode, Perinthalmanna on Friday. Police have detained two students involved in the incident, along with their parents, for questioning. The injured students have been admitted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital.



The dispute between English and Malayalam medium students later escalated into a stabbing incident. Reports suggest tensions had been brewing between the two student groups for some time. The clash erupted when a previously suspended student returned to school on Friday to sit for an examination. After completing the exam, the student allegedly attacked three others with a sharp weapon. He had reportedly exhibited aggressive behaviour in the past, prompting prior warnings from the police.

The victims sustained wounds to their heads and hands. However, none of the injuries are believed to be serious. While two were taken to Manjeri Medical College Hospital, one was admitted to Perinthalmanna District Hospital.

Perinthalmanna Sub Inspector Shijo C Thankachan stated that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the attack. Police question the two students and their parents to establish the exact motive.