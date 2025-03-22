Thrissur: Kattoor Police on Saturday remanded Akshay alias 'Kannappi' in connection with the abduction and attempted murder of Pranav in Kattoor, Kalparambu.

Akshay, a native of Anandapuram, was part of a six-member gang that stormed Pranav's house in Pallippuram on February 24. The gang assaulted Pranav with weapons and abducted him in their car, continuing the assault inside the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pranav sustained severe head injuries. Following an investigation, Akshay and three other suspects—Abu Tahir, Anson, and Anuraj—were arrested. Akshay has a criminal history, including a 2024 murder charge.