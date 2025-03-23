Malappuram: Pandikkad police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the recent shooting incident during a temple festival in Chembracheri, Pandikkad. However, four others, including the main accused who fired the air gun, remain at large.

The arrested individuals—Thoran Suneer, Viju, Arun Prasad, Shamnan, Baiju, Sanoop, and Sumith—are all residents of Kodasseri. According to Pandikkad Sub-Inspector K M Dasan, those in custody were directly involved in the attack. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the prime suspect who fired the shot.

The incident happened during a conflict between residents of Chembracheri and Kodasseri, where Chembracheri native Lukman was shot in the neck by an air gun. He remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The police have charged the accused with an attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act. The altercation reportedly began over a game of chance and escalated into violence, involving the use of pepper spray and an air gun, leaving around 20 people injured.