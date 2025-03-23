Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram, predicting heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. According to the weather body, rain or thundershower is likely to occur in isolated places in Kerala until March 29.

Additionally, gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph will likely occur over the state until March 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) warned of thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds, reaching speeds up to 40 kmph, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad in the next three hours.

Probable impacts due to heavy rainfall

- Poor visibility

- Temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging/ uprooting of trees

- Power disruption

- Damage to crops

- Landslide/ mudslide/ landslip

ADVERTISEMENT

Actions suggested

- Follow traffic advisories issued, if any

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

- Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities