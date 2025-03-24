While the hunger strike of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers has pushed the state government to a corner, the Congress-led Vechoochira Panchayat in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta has announced a special package for them. In its 2025-2026 budget, the panchayat has allocated Rs 5 lakh to support ASHA workers.

“The panchayat plans to provide Rs 2,000 per month to each ASHA worker across 15 wards, totalling Rs 3,60,000 annually. The workers will also receive two sets of uniforms as well, which they have been requesting for a while now. Panchayats have the provision to do so. We received the consensus during the budget meeting," said Vechoochira panchayat president T K James. This amount will be allocated from the panchayat's own fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASHA workers went on a hunger strike after their talks with the state health mission authorities and Health Minister Veena George had failed. Veena George also came in for flak following her Delhi visit after she was unable to meet the Union Health Minister regarding the demands of ASHA workers.

"ASHA workers operate at the base level of society. They possess in-depth knowledge about communities. It is unfair to dismiss their demands, which is not much compared to the work they do. For example, once a year, when we present the panchayat’s health report alongside health inspectors, it is the ASHA workers who present the details. They are familiar with every individual, their health status, and the numbers,” James said.

Vice President Ponnamma Chacko presenting the budget proposal. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, ASHA workers were on the frontlines, visiting the elderly, bedridden patients, and those with lifestyle diseases. They assisted not only COVID patients but also those in need of other medical support. Their duties are endless, yet they are paid meagre wages," he added.

The panchayat will incorporate the budget proposal in the annual plan and present it to the District Planning Committee (DPC). "We are aiming to implement this by April,” said James. He further suggested that panchayats with sufficient financial resources should take up this model. For those panchayats that are not financially well off, the government should provide assistance. It is pertinent that the government take up this model and issue an order,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kerala, ASHA workers currently receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,000. This is linked to the completion of 10 specific tasks, such as running a clinic, preparing ward reports, and conducting community outreach, with each task valued at Rs 700. On February 10, the Kerala ASHA Workers’ Association (KAHWA) launched a sit-in protest outside the state secretariat, demanding the release of pending payments, an increase in the monthly honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000, and retirement benefits of Rs 5 lakh.

The state government issued an order on March 12 doing away with the requirement of ASHA workers to satisfy different conditions to receive honorarium. However ASHA workers have been skeptical saying that the order included a clause which linked their honorarium to performance-based incentive.