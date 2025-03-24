Palakkad: The excise officials in Walayar here on Monday arrested four including a mother and son for smuggling 12 grams of MDMA from Bengaluru to Kerala. The arrest took place during a routine vehicle inspection by the Excise Department in Walayar. The accused are Ashwathi from Ernakulam, her son Shaun Sunny, and their associates Mridul and Ashwin Lal from Kozhikode.

The group was transporting MDMA purchased from Bengaluru for sale in Kerala. According to the Excise officials, Ashwathi had been involved in drug abuse and trafficking for years. Mridul and Ashwin Lal were also known to assist her in drug smuggling. Eventually, she involved her son, Shaun Sunny, in the illegal trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group targeted to sell the drugs in various parts of Kerala, including Kochi, officials said.