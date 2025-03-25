Thrissur: A four-member gang assaulted two KSRTC employees at Vaniyampara following a dispute over giving way to the bus. The attack took place on Monday around 10 pm.



Driver C K Vinod from Kizhakkanchery and conductor Sivadasan from Kannambra were attacked by occupants of a car that had stopped in front of their bus. At the time, there were eight passengers onboard.

The KSRTC bus, travelling from Ernakulam to Vadakkanchery, was blocked by the car on a service road where traffic had been diverted due to flyover construction. According to the KSRTC employees, the car had been obstructing the bus from Pattikkad onwards. When the staff questioned the behaviour, the dispute escalated into a violent assault in the middle of the road.

After the attack, the assailants tried to flee in their car but got stuck. Realising this, they abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot. However, members of a local community group in Vaniyampara, alerted via WhatsApp, quickly responded. The gang was intercepted at Kombazha and handed over to Peechi police.

The four accused, residents of Chelakkara, have been taken into custody by Peechi police.